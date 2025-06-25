Residential complex Hilltop Villa

  1. Realting.com
Chloraka, Cyprus
Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Koinoteta Chloraka
  Town
    Chloraka

About the complex

Exclusive Hilltop Villa in Chloraka represents the perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and innovative smart technologies. Set on a generous 532 m² plot, this four-bedroom residence with a covered area of 181.95 m² offers an open, light-filled layout designed for contemporary living. The villa features three bathrooms and a guest WC, while premium finishes — including decorative concrete, stone walls, and wooden accents — add elegance and character. Equipped with a state-of-the-art Smart Home system, it provides enhanced convenience and security at your fingertips. Outside, residents can enjoy a private swimming pool, a dedicated barbecue area for outdoor gatherings, and parking space for two vehicles. More than just a home, this villa is a statement of refined elegance and a modern lifestyle.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 182.0
Price per m², USD 6,595
Apartment price, USD 1,20M

Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Residential complex Lake View
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
from
$280,649
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Lake View Residence is a modern gated complex located in the central district of Polemidia, Limassol. With elegant architecture, spacious layouts, and private balconies, it offers a peaceful urban lifestyle just 10 minutes from the sea. Residents enjoy premium amenities and excellent connect…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
317,429
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
726,222
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Residential complex EMBLEM
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$419,059
Area 100–150 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Emblem — Modern Living in the Heart of Paphos Tourist Area Emblem is a premium residential project located in the sought-after Universal area of Paphos, just steps away from Kings Avenue Mall, the beach, bars, restaurants, and the American University of Beirut. The development includes 7 mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
100.0
427,534
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
790,644
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Show all Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
Area 3 000 m²
1 real estate property 1
Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemp…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
