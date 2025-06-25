Residential complex Hilltop Villa

Exclusive Hilltop Villa in Chloraka represents the perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and innovative smart technologies. Set on a generous 532 m² plot, this four-bedroom residence with a covered area of 181.95 m² offers an open, light-filled layout designed for contemporary living. The villa features three bathrooms and a guest WC, while premium finishes — including decorative concrete, stone walls, and wooden accents — add elegance and character. Equipped with a state-of-the-art Smart Home system, it provides enhanced convenience and security at your fingertips. Outside, residents can enjoy a private swimming pool, a dedicated barbecue area for outdoor gatherings, and parking space for two vehicles. More than just a home, this villa is a statement of refined elegance and a modern lifestyle.