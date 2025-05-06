Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial property in Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
5
Nicosia
20
Larnaca
5
Limassol
72
205 properties total found
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Offices or Shop situated on one of the most well-known business centers in Limassol in the h…
$11,322
per month
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
The Project is in the heart of a bustling business district, on Kolonakiou Street (*Spyros K…
$28,533
per month
Office 150 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
This well-appointed office is located in one of Limassol’s most sought-after business areas …
$5,435
per month
Commercial property 594 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property 594 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 594 m²
Floor 3
Brand-New Residential Building in Prime Mesa Geitonia Location – Available An exceptional o…
$16,984
per month
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
Floor 2
Offices/showroom/basement available for rent. The building is composed of a showroom on the…
$1,359
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office spaces available for rent, located at Thekla Lisioti in Agia Zoni. Offices are in exc…
$2,491
per month
Warehouse 2 400 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 400 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 2 400 m²
A large 2 store warehouse, at 2400 Sq, in Aradippou for rent. The ground floor and the 1st f…
$7,193
per month
Office 510 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 510 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
This assets is located in Engomi are close to all amenities. The Property consists of a 510m…
$5,885
per month
Office 500 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
We offer for rent luxury offices in Dali area located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia wit…
$7,084
per month
Shop 565 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 565 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 565 m²
Ideally located Shop in the City center of Nicosia near all amenities and services. Is suit…
$8,501
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Discover the future of work in fully modern, high-tech business center of a total of 1060m2 …
$63,972
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
Option 2: Renting 2 top levels A fully refurbished office building in the center of town. Th…
$11,889
per month
Office 615 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 615 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 615 m²
Floor 2/4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$23,777
per month
Office 1 140 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 1 140 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial building in Agios Athanasiou Street Limassol (opposite Mercedes and Porsche showr…
$47,758
per month
Office 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office is available for Rent in the Capital's Bussines centre of Nicosia! Situa…
Price on request
Shop 637 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 637 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 4
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$59,783
per month
Office 620 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 620 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 620 m²
A commercial building located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the …
$10,533
per month
Office 122 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 122 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
Fully renovated interiors from top to the bottom with modern designs. ⁠Furnished and equippe…
$1,245
per month
Office 763 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 763 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 763 m²
The premises include both an open office space and enclosed offices, along with a conference…
$3,596
per month
Office 1 188 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 188 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 188 m²
Floor 3/4
Five-Storey Office Building in Limassol's Old Town This modern office building is located i…
$47,554
per month
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Ground floor - 3 parking spaces north of the building PLUS Free space at the front of the…
$10,190
per month
Office 267 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 267 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 267 m²
For Rent a Prime Location office in Acropoli area close to all amenities. 267m² 4 Wc/ …
$2,328
per month
Office 231 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 231 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 231 m²
Floor 4/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$10,514
per month
Office 3 038 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 038 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 038 m²
The building comprises of five floors (see below analysis of area per floor). The location i…
$66,181
per month
Office 148 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 148 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 148 m²
This Office is available for RENT in city center close to banks, shops and all amenities. R…
$1,471
per month
Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office/Shop No. 5 Spanning a total area of 80 sqm, Office/Shop No. 5 offers 40 sqm on the g…
$1,019
per month
Office in Anavargos, Cyprus
Office
Anavargos, Cyprus
Office Space for Rent – 120 sqm This spacious 120 sqm office features 4 well-appointed offi…
Price on request
Warehouse in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse
Strovolos, Cyprus
For rent warehouse in Strovolos, industrial area near GSP stadium with easy access to the Ni…
$2,092
per month
Office 245 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 245 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 245 m²
Full renovated Offices is now available for rent close to all amenities. ?Strovolos ?245m2 i…
$2,670
per month
Office 120 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Spacious office is now available for rent in Strovolos area with easy access to the motorway…
$1,331
per month
