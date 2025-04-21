  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Residential complex Olivia III

Residential complex Olivia III

Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
BTC
7.9285186
ETH
415.5675560
USDT
659 010.9002467
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26432
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  • Village
    Kissonerga

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential
Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finishes and materials, and offers excellent rental returns. Key distances include: luxury hotels – 200 m, petrol station – 500 m, private English school – 1.5 km, and Paphos Airport – only 11 km away. Perfect for permanent living, holiday use, or a smart rental investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² – 412.0
Price per m², USD 0 – 1,897
Apartment price, USD 666,553 – 781,476

Location on the map

Kissonerga, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Apartment building REEF RESIDENCE
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Apartment building HORIZON
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$327,343
Residential complex Azure Vista
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$718,269
You are viewing
Residential complex Olivia III
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$249,175
TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £ ? The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island. ? The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$319,884
Area 94 m²
1 real estate property 1
ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the se…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$456,844
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Inspired by contemporary architecture and premium-quality finishes, AQUARIUS offers a refined blend of elegance and comfort. Spacious interiors, advanced thermal and sound insulation, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleek design elements create a serene and sophisticated living environment. Ev…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications