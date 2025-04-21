Residential complex Olivia III

Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential
Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finishes and materials, and offers excellent rental returns. Key distances include: luxury hotels – 200 m, petrol station – 500 m, private English school – 1.5 km, and Paphos Airport – only 11 km away. Perfect for permanent living, holiday use, or a smart rental investment.