Residential complex Oasis Garden

Chloraka, Cyprus
$405,598
7
ID: 26491
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Chloraka
  • Town
    Chloraka

About the complex

Oasis Garden — Eco-Lifestyle in Chloraka, Paphos
Oasis Garden is a green sanctuary in the heart of Chloraka, Paphos, designed for those who seek harmony between city life and nature. The complex features modern eco-conscious architecture, lush landscaping, misting systems, and natural stone elements. Each apartment includes a private terrace surrounded by greenery, creating a peaceful space to relax. Located just 100 steps from a school, supermarket, and the local center, Oasis Garden offers a secure, energy-efficient, and wellness-oriented lifestyle in one of Paphos' most desirable areas.

Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 138.0
Price per m², USD 2,939
Apartment price, USD 405,598
Apartments 3 rooms
Apartment price, USD 472,428

Location on the map

Chloraka, Cyprus

