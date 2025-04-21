Residential complex Oasis Garden

Oasis Garden — Eco-Lifestyle in Chloraka, Paphos
Oasis Garden is a green sanctuary in the heart of Chloraka, Paphos, designed for those who seek harmony between city life and nature. The complex features modern eco-conscious architecture, lush landscaping, misting systems, and natural stone elements. Each apartment includes a private terrace surrounded by greenery, creating a peaceful space to relax. Located just 100 steps from a school, supermarket, and the local center, Oasis Garden offers a secure, energy-efficient, and wellness-oriented lifestyle in one of Paphos' most desirable areas.