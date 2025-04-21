  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential complex Santa Maria Villas

Residential complex Santa Maria Villas

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,15M
BTC
13.6374474
ETH
714.7969253
USDT
1 133 531.6206022
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26485
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

About the complex

Santa Maria — Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos
This ultra-luxury villa features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in the most prestigious part of Yeroskipou with breathtaking sea views stretching from Paphos Airport to Coral Bay. The property includes a spacious living room, kitchen, and dining area opening onto a large terrace, three bedrooms on the main level, and a fourth bedroom or office with an en-suite bathroom on the lower level. Highlights include a private pool with jacuzzi, underfloor heating, fireplace, marble floors, VRV air-conditioning, smart home provisions, and photovoltaic system installation. Class A energy efficiency. Just 5 minutes from the beach and Paphos city center.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 480.0
Price per m², USD 2,389
Apartment price, USD 1,15M

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Quattro
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$415,249
Residential complex Nadia Park
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$416,992
Residential complex Eden Bay
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
Apart-hotel Eva
Kalo Chorio Larnakas, Cyprus
from
$424,087
Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
You are viewing
Residential complex Santa Maria Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex PREMIER
Residential complex PREMIER
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$530,596
Area 355–390 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premier Residences is a collection of 20 modern villas located in the charming neighborhood of Emba, Paphos. The project offers a perfect blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, with schools, shops, and leisure facilities just minutes away. Each home is thoughtfully designed to …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$595,288
Area 200–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$319,884
Area 94 m²
1 real estate property 1
ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the se…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications