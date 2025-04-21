Residential complex Santa Maria Villas

Santa Maria — Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos
This ultra-luxury villa features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in the most prestigious part of Yeroskipou with breathtaking sea views stretching from Paphos Airport to Coral Bay. The property includes a spacious living room, kitchen, and dining area opening onto a large terrace, three bedrooms on the main level, and a fourth bedroom or office with an en-suite bathroom on the lower level. Highlights include a private pool with jacuzzi, underfloor heating, fireplace, marble floors, VRV air-conditioning, smart home provisions, and photovoltaic system installation. Class A energy efficiency. Just 5 minutes from the beach and Paphos city center.