Apartment in a new building Oculus - 2 Bedroom

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$392,760
ID: 33312
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

TOP DEVELOPER - 22 units total (studio, 1-bed, 2-bed). 2 blocks. Reception, fitness centre, kids playground, landscaped gardens, 80m² pool. 10-min walk to sea, Pafos harbour. Most popular area for short-term rentals. Includes: A/C, intercom, security, storage

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Residential complex Tress
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$461,388
Residential complex Queens
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$763,830
Residential complex Sunset Bay
Famagusta District, Cyprus
from
$270,368
Apartment building Pafilia Projects - Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
from
$357,055
VAT
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$673,908
Apartment in a new building Oculus - 2 Bedroom
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$1,74M
Area 601 m²
1 real estate property 1
This 5-bedroom villa in the exclusive Pliades development is located just steps from the sea in the serene Ayia Thekla area, near Ayia Napa Marina and Blue Flag beaches. With covered areas up to 272 m² and infinity pools up to 66 m², each villa features modern architecture, roof garden, lowe…
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$409,280
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 81–282 m²
5 real estate properties 5
breathtaking unobstructed sea views gated residential complex prioritizing safety and comfort dynamic city combining rich historical heritage located opposite the seafront of Kato Paphos- 5 minutes walking distance to pristine beaches conveniently located neighbourhood with easy acce…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.3 – 111.6
428,466 – 571,288
Apartment 3 rooms
160.3 – 282.0
904,539 – 1,12M
Apartment
110.6
499,877
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Residential complex Cypress Grove
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
from
$466,903
Area 96–174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cypress Grove is an exclusive residential project located in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas — Agios Tychonas. Surrounded by tranquility, the development offers a modern architectural design, a common swimming pool, and landscaped gardens. Just 2 minutes’ drive from the prestigious Fo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
95.8
322,540
Apartment 3 rooms
174.1
737,913
Latest News in Cyprus
Life in Cyprus: Pros, Cons and Non-Obvious Nuances
27.01.2026
Life in Cyprus: Pros, Cons and Non-Obvious Nuances
How to Get Permanent Residence in Cyprus by Buying Property
08.01.2026
How to Get Permanent Residence in Cyprus by Buying Property
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
22.09.2025
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Show all publications