Residential complex Luma Genesis

Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, rooftop terrace, and children's playground. Each apartment includes air conditioning in every room, electric shutters, covered parking, and a storage room. The complex offers comfort, energy efficiency, and an ideal location close to the city, the sea, and the airport.