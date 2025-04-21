  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential complex Luma Genesis

Residential complex Luma Genesis

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$187,818
BTC
2.2340578
ETH
117.0965229
USDT
185 692.7564030
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
ID: 26282
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, rooftop terrace, and children's playground. Each apartment includes air conditioning in every room, electric shutters, covered parking, and a storage room. The complex offers comfort, energy efficiency, and an ideal location close to the city, the sea, and the airport.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 62.6
Price per m², USD 3,000
Apartment price, USD 187,818
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.6
Price per m², USD 3,455
Apartment price, USD 313,030

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
