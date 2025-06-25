Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE

TM Boutique — 5 exclusive one-bedroom apartments, just 280 m from the beach in the Tombs of the Kings area, Paphos. Area from 64 to 100 m². Price from €450,000.

TM Boutique is a premium boutique development located in one of the most sought-after areas of Paphos. Just 5 modern one-bedroom apartments with a thoughtful layout and high-quality finishes — the perfect choice for both personal living and investment.

The location offers a unique combination of comfort and convenience: walking distance to the beach, the promenade with restaurants, cafes, shops, and entertainment venues. Within walking distance: supermarkets, pharmacies, Kings Avenue Mall, and public transport stops.

Key Features

Energy efficiency Class A

VRF air conditioning system (included)

Underfloor heating (included)

Contemporary architectural design

Pharmacy on the ground floor

Furniture package — €15,000 (optional)

Available Apartments

101 — 55 m² + 9.16 m² veranda = 64.16 m² — €450,000

102 — 55 m² + 21.45 m² veranda = 76.45 m² — €450,000

103 — 55 m² + 9.12 m² veranda = 64.16 m² — €480,000

201 — 57.5 m² + 41.7 m² veranda = 99.2 m² — €500,000

202 — 58 m² + 42.45 m² veranda = 100.45 m² — €540,000

Location

280 m to the beach

500 m to the promenade with restaurants and bars

1 km to Kings Avenue Mall

Walking distance to supermarkets, pharmacies, cafes, and transport

Suitable for

Permanent residence

Investment in short-term rentals (tourists, seaside holidays)

Investment in long-term rentals with high returns

TM Boutique — stylish living and a smart investment in one of the most attractive areas of Paphos.

📩 Contact us today to learn more and reserve your apartment.