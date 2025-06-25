Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE

TM Boutique — 5 exclusive one-bedroom apartments, just 280 m from the beach in the Tombs of the Kings area, Paphos. Area from 64 to 100 m². Price from €450,000.
TM Boutique is a premium boutique development located in one of the most sought-after areas of Paphos. Just 5 modern one-bedroom apartments with a thoughtful layout and high-quality finishes — the perfect choice for both personal living and investment.
The location offers a unique combination of comfort and convenience: walking distance to the beach, the promenade with restaurants, cafes, shops, and entertainment venues. Within walking distance: supermarkets, pharmacies, Kings Avenue Mall, and public transport stops.
Key Features
Energy efficiency Class A
VRF air conditioning system (included)
Underfloor heating (included)
Contemporary architectural design
Pharmacy on the ground floor
Furniture package — €15,000 (optional)
Available Apartments
101 — 55 m² + 9.16 m² veranda = 64.16 m² — €450,000
102 — 55 m² + 21.45 m² veranda = 76.45 m² — €450,000
103 — 55 m² + 9.12 m² veranda = 64.16 m² — €480,000
201 — 57.5 m² + 41.7 m² veranda = 99.2 m² — €500,000
202 — 58 m² + 42.45 m² veranda = 100.45 m² — €540,000
Location
280 m to the beach
500 m to the promenade with restaurants and bars
1 km to Kings Avenue Mall
Walking distance to supermarkets, pharmacies, cafes, and transport
Suitable for
Permanent residence
Investment in short-term rentals (tourists, seaside holidays)
Investment in long-term rentals with high returns
TM Boutique — stylish living and a smart investment in one of the most attractive areas of Paphos.
📩 Contact us today to learn more and reserve your apartment.