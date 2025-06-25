  1. Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Paphos Municipality
  Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE

Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$523,656
from
$8,146/m²
BTC
6.2287895
ETH
326.4774864
USDT
517 731.0382670
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 27512
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

TM Boutique — 5 exclusive one-bedroom apartments, just 280 m from the beach in the Tombs of the Kings area, Paphos. Area from 64 to 100 m². Price from €450,000.

TM Boutique is a premium boutique development located in one of the most sought-after areas of Paphos. Just 5 modern one-bedroom apartments with a thoughtful layout and high-quality finishes — the perfect choice for both personal living and investment.

The location offers a unique combination of comfort and convenience: walking distance to the beach, the promenade with restaurants, cafes, shops, and entertainment venues. Within walking distance: supermarkets, pharmacies, Kings Avenue Mall, and public transport stops.

Key Features

  • Energy efficiency Class A

  • VRF air conditioning system (included)

  • Underfloor heating (included)

  • Contemporary architectural design

  • Pharmacy on the ground floor

  • Furniture package — €15,000 (optional)

Available Apartments

  • 101 — 55 m² + 9.16 m² veranda = 64.16 m² — €450,000

  • 102 — 55 m² + 21.45 m² veranda = 76.45 m² — €450,000

  • 103 — 55 m² + 9.12 m² veranda = 64.16 m² — €480,000

  • 201 — 57.5 m² + 41.7 m² veranda = 99.2 m² — €500,000

  • 202 — 58 m² + 42.45 m² veranda = 100.45 m² — €540,000

Location

  • 280 m to the beach

  • 500 m to the promenade with restaurants and bars

  • 1 km to Kings Avenue Mall

  • Walking distance to supermarkets, pharmacies, cafes, and transport

Suitable for

  • Permanent residence

  • Investment in short-term rentals (tourists, seaside holidays)

  • Investment in long-term rentals with high returns

TM Boutique — stylish living and a smart investment in one of the most attractive areas of Paphos.

📩 Contact us today to learn more and reserve your apartment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 64.2 – 100.5
Price per m², USD 5,865 – 8,707
Apartment price, USD 523,656 – 628,388

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex TM BOUTIQUE
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$523,656
