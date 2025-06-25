Residential complex Lazzero Park

Lazzero Park is a premium residential development located in the lively tourist zone of Kato Paphos (Universal), just a short walk from the seafront, harbour, and King’s Avenue Mall. The project features 5 buildings with 56 upscale apartments and an array of resort-style amenities, including a 12-hour concierge, clubhouse, restaurant, gym, half Olympic-size pool, kids' facilities, co-working spaces, and lush gardens.

Each apartment showcases refined design with 3-meter-high ceilings, underfloor heating, concealed VRV cooling, marble kitchen counters, and large balconies — perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle in total comfort.