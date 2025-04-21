Residential complex MESOYI RESIDENCES 7

MESOYI RESIDENCES is a large-scale residential development set across more than 35,000 m² of serene rural landscape, just minutes from Paphos city center and key amenities. The project features over 80 modern villas with 3 to 6 bedrooms, plot sizes ranging from 270 to 360 m², and internal areas between 180 and 192 m². Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the mountains, countryside, and sea. Residents have the option to add a private swimming pool or a rooftop terrace with a bar to enjoy the surroundings. MESOYI RESIDENCES offers the perfect blend of tranquility, modern living, and easy access to schools, beaches, shops, and Paphos Harbour.