Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos

About the project
Boutique residential building on 3 floors / 9 apartments (studios, 1- and 2-bedroom), by a pine grove and in walking access to the center of Yeroskipu. On the roof there is a heated pool with panoramic sea views. Each apartment has a covered parking space and storage room.
Location: 5 minutes to the beaches of Yeroskipu, 10 minutes to the airport / center of Paphos / University, 3 minutes before leaving for the highway; Limassol 35-40 minutes.
Prices and availability (July 2025)
Studios (39.5 m2 of covered area):
• Apt 202 - €165,000 • Apt 302 - €175,000
1 bedroom (73 m2):
• Apt 203 - €210,000 • Apt 303 - €220,000
(Apt 103 - SOLD)
2 bedrooms (95.5 m2):
• Apt 201 - €310,000 • Apt 301 - €320,000
(Apt 101 - SOLD)
Furniture/appliance packages: studio €10,000, 1-sp. €15,000, 2-sp. €20,000.
Planning permission: granted. Change: December 2026.
Note: VAT prices are additional; availability and details may change without notice. All figures - according to the price list (sheet 1)