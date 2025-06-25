  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos

Residential complex Bosco Verde Jeroskipu Pafos

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$181,766
12
ID: 27999
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

About the project

  • Boutique residential building on 3 floors / 9 apartments (studios, 1- and 2-bedroom), by a pine grove and in walking access to the center of Yeroskipu. On the roof there is a heated pool with panoramic sea views. Each apartment has a covered parking space and storage room.

  • Location: 5 minutes to the beaches of Yeroskipu, 10 minutes to the airport / center of Paphos / University, 3 minutes before leaving for the highway; Limassol 35-40 minutes.

Prices and availability (July 2025)

  • Studios (39.5 m2 of covered area):
    • Apt 202 - €165,000 • Apt 302 - €175,000

  • 1 bedroom (73 m2):
    • Apt 203 - €210,000 • Apt 303 - €220,000
    (Apt 103 - SOLD)

  • 2 bedrooms (95.5 m2):
    • Apt 201 - €310,000 • Apt 301 - €320,000
    (Apt 101 - SOLD)

  • Furniture/appliance packages: studio €10,000, 1-sp. €15,000, 2-sp. €20,000.

  • Planning permission: granted. Change: December 2026.

  • Note: VAT prices are additional; availability and details may change without notice. All figures - according to the price list (sheet 1)

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

