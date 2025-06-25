  1. Realting.com
Residential complex City View Villas

Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$221,400
BTC
2.6335036
ETH
138.0331815
USDT
218 894.3046829
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 27354
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District

About the complex

City Views is a boutique collection of 12 luxurious 3-bedroom villas with private pools, nestled in the peaceful hills of Konia, Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and premium finishes, each villa enjoys panoramic sea views and exceptional privacy. Located minutes from the city center, international schools, beaches, and Paphos Airport, these energy-efficient homes are ideal for permanent living, holiday retreats, or high-return investment opportunities in one of Paphos’ most sought-after residential areas.

Location on the map

Paphos District, Cyprus

