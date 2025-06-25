Residential complex City View Villas

City Views is a boutique collection of 12 luxurious 3-bedroom villas with private pools, nestled in the peaceful hills of Konia, Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and premium finishes, each villa enjoys panoramic sea views and exceptional privacy. Located minutes from the city center, international schools, beaches, and Paphos Airport, these energy-efficient homes are ideal for permanent living, holiday retreats, or high-return investment opportunities in one of Paphos’ most sought-after residential areas.