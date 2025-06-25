Residential complex Vista Gardens

Vista Gardens is a premium development offering 14 luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses across two elegant blocks. Designed with modern aesthetics and smart home technology, each residence features spacious interiors filled with natural light and stunning sea views. Residents enjoy top-class amenities including a fully equipped gym, large infinity communal pool, covered parking, storage rooms, and remote-controlled gates. Just 1.5 km from the beach, Vista Gardens is ideal for both year-round living and investment.