Residential complex Vista Gardens

Kissonerga, Cyprus
$231,161
12
ID: 27218
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Kissonergas
  • Village
    Kissonerga

About the complex

Vista Gardens is a premium development offering 14 luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses across two elegant blocks. Designed with modern aesthetics and smart home technology, each residence features spacious interiors filled with natural light and stunning sea views. Residents enjoy top-class amenities including a fully equipped gym, large infinity communal pool, covered parking, storage rooms, and remote-controlled gates. Just 1.5 km from the beach, Vista Gardens is ideal for both year-round living and investment.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 71.3
Price per m², USD 3,244
Apartment price, USD 231,161
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 98.5
Price per m², USD 3,346
Apartment price, USD 329,404
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 174.6
Price per m², USD 2,780
Apartment price, USD 485,437

Location on the map

Kissonerga, Cyprus

