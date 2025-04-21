  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
7
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26445
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Elysian Homes II — Modern Villas in the Yeroskipou Area, Paphos
Elysian Homes II is a new residential project featuring contemporary villas with 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, located in the prestigious Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda area near the Elea Golf Estate. Just 5 minutes from sandy beaches and the city center of Paphos, each villa is built to Class A energy efficiency standards and includes underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, provisions for solar panels and electric vehicle charging. Optional features include a private pool, BBQ area, outdoor shower, and an extra rooftop room. Ideally situated near all amenities with easy access to the Paphos–Limassol highway, this is a prime choice for both living and investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 300.0
Price per m², USD 2,583
Apartment price, USD 774,971

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Other complexes
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Area 1 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Residential complex ALSOS
Residential complex ALSOS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$319,884
Area 94 m²
1 real estate property 1
ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the se…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Residence 360 Nicosia
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 34
1 real estate property 1
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’;s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nico…
Developer
Cyfield Group
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications