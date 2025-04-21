Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II

Elysian Homes II — Modern Villas in the Yeroskipou Area, Paphos
Elysian Homes II is a new residential project featuring contemporary villas with 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, located in the prestigious Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda area near the Elea Golf Estate. Just 5 minutes from sandy beaches and the city center of Paphos, each villa is built to Class A energy efficiency standards and includes underfloor heating, VRV air-conditioning, provisions for solar panels and electric vehicle charging. Optional features include a private pool, BBQ area, outdoor shower, and an extra rooftop room. Ideally situated near all amenities with easy access to the Paphos–Limassol highway, this is a prime choice for both living and investment.