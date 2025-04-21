  1. Realting.com
Residential complex PREMIER

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$530,596
BTC
6.3113383
ETH
330.8042245
USDT
524 592.4197559
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 26401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Premier Residences is a collection of 20 modern villas located in the charming neighborhood of Emba, Paphos. The project offers a perfect blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, with schools, shops, and leisure facilities just minutes away. Each home is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern family life, combining comfort, functionality, and style. Residents can enjoy the warmth of a welcoming local community and embrace the authentic Cypriot lifestyle. Premier Residences is the ideal choice for those seeking quality, convenience, and harmony.

Apartments Villa
Area, m² 355.0 – 390.0
Price per m², USD 1,420 – 1,495
Apartment price, USD 530,596 – 553,666

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

