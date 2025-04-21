  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Panorama Apartments

Residential complex Panorama Apartments

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
$325,597
6
ID: 26339
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with contemporary apartments providing stunning sea views. Some penthouses even feature private rooftop terraces for added exclusivity. These apartments offer open and airy living, modern kitchens, high-quality finishes, and advanced climate control systems. Residents enjoy round-the-clock security, a gym, communal pool, ample parking, and storage. Choose from one, two, or three-bedroom apartments, each designed for comfort and convenience. A nearby supermarket and pharmacy make daily life easy, while the strategic location provides access to the city and the airport.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², USD 4,719
Apartment price, USD 325,597
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 98.0 – 133.0
Price per m², USD 5,246 – 5,339
Apartment price, USD 514,100 – 708,313

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

