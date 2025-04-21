Residential complex Panorama Apartments

Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with contemporary apartments providing stunning sea views. Some penthouses even feature private rooftop terraces for added exclusivity. These apartments offer open and airy living, modern kitchens, high-quality finishes, and advanced climate control systems. Residents enjoy round-the-clock security, a gym, communal pool, ample parking, and storage. Choose from one, two, or three-bedroom apartments, each designed for comfort and convenience. A nearby supermarket and pharmacy make daily life easy, while the strategic location provides access to the city and the airport.