  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential complex Lofos Heights

Residential complex Lofos Heights

Tala, Cyprus
from
$936,278
BTC
11.1368361
ETH
583.7291966
USDT
925 683.1958238
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Koinoteta Talas
  • Village
    Tala

About the complex

LOFOS HEIGHTS is an upscale residential development located in the elite Lofos area of Tala, one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paphos. The project features a collection of 2- and 3-storey villas with 3 to 4 bedrooms, each built on a generous plot and offering breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Designed for refined living, each villa includes a private infinity pool, underfloor heating, concealed A/C system, smart lighting, CCTV, alarm system, solar panels, and electric entrance gate. Just 10 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, International School, and golf course, LOFOS HEIGHTS offers the ideal setting for permanent living in a peaceful, elevated location.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 785.0 – 1 180.0
Price per m², USD 793 – 1,841
Apartment price, USD 936,278 – 1,44M

Location on the map

Tala, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Residential complex ADIGER
Pano Polemidia, Cyprus
from
$233,350
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$268,396
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$249,175
Residential complex Onero Residences - kompleks v centre Pafosa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$402,546
You are viewing
Residential complex Lofos Heights
Tala, Cyprus
from
$936,278
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Residential complex City Palm Residence
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$369,945
Area 107–236 m²
2 real estate properties 2
City Palm Residence is a modern residential complex in the heart of the city, combining elegant architecture, premium construction quality, and thoughtful design. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows, stylish finishes, and balconies surrounded by palm trees. The perfect choice for thos…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$187,818
Area 63–91 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a modern residential complex located in one of the most promising areas of Paphos, just minutes from the sandy Geroskipou Beach. The project consists of 24 elegantly designed 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, combining contemporary architecture with smart layouts. Residents enjoy …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Area 450–570 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications