Residential complex Lofos Heights

LOFOS HEIGHTS is an upscale residential development located in the elite Lofos area of Tala, one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paphos. The project features a collection of 2- and 3-storey villas with 3 to 4 bedrooms, each built on a generous plot and offering breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Designed for refined living, each villa includes a private infinity pool, underfloor heating, concealed A/C system, smart lighting, CCTV, alarm system, solar panels, and electric entrance gate. Just 10 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, International School, and golf course, LOFOS HEIGHTS offers the ideal setting for permanent living in a peaceful, elevated location.