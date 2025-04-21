Residential complex LA BELLA

La Bella is a modern residential complex just 2 km from the sea, located in the charming town of Geroskipou on the southern coast of Cyprus. The project features 16 stylish apartments across three 2-storey buildings, offering studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Residents enjoy a communal pool, landscaped gardens, rooftop terraces, a kids' playground, and a snack bar, all within a secure gated community. With elegant design, high-quality finishes, and close proximity to the beach, airport, and city center, La Bella is perfect for both living and holiday escapes.