Residential complex LA BELLA

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$239,843
7
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

La Bella is a modern residential complex just 2 km from the sea, located in the charming town of Geroskipou on the southern coast of Cyprus. The project features 16 stylish apartments across three 2-storey buildings, offering studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Residents enjoy a communal pool, landscaped gardens, rooftop terraces, a kids' playground, and a snack bar, all within a secure gated community. With elegant design, high-quality finishes, and close proximity to the beach, airport, and city center, La Bella is perfect for both living and holiday escapes.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², USD 3,807
Apartment price, USD 239,843
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 88.0
Price per m², USD 3,959
Apartment price, USD 348,344

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

