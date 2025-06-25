  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential complex Celestia

Residential complex Celestia

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
7
ID: 27577
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Welcome to Celestia, a peaceful retreat on the edge of Kato Paphos, where the Mediterranean breeze meets the charm of coastal living. This boutique development offers 16 thoughtfully designed apartments, combining contemporary architecture with elegant interiors to create a timeless sense of comfort and style. With a choice of one- or two-bedroom residences, each home is crafted to elevate everyday living through smart layouts and refined finishes. Just minutes from the sandy beaches and the lively promenade of Kato Paphos, Celestia provides easy access to the area’s best attractions while preserving an atmosphere of calm and privacy. Residents can enjoy a rooftop garden with panoramic views and a communal pool — the perfect place to relax under the sun or unwind with a refreshing swim. Celestia is more than a residence; it is a sanctuary that blends coastal charm, modern convenience, and tranquility in one harmonious setting.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.5
Price per m², USD 3,892
Apartment price, USD 254,997
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.2
Price per m², USD 3,598
Apartment price, USD 375,000

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare

