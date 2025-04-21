  1. Realting.com
Residential complex KONIA THEA

Konia, Cyprus
$1,24M
8
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Konia

About the complex

KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, and refined living. Featuring private overflow swimming pools, rooftop gardens, underfloor heating, concealed A/C, security and intercom systems, electric gates, and energy efficiency class A, these homes blend contemporary design with natural surroundings. Just 500 meters from the Paphos–Limassol highway and minutes from all key amenities, KONIA THEA is a rare investment in timeless comfort and style.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 475.0
Price per m², USD 2,620 – 2,668
Apartment price, USD 1,24M – 1,27M

Location on the map

Konia, Cyprus

