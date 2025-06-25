  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Almond Tree Villas

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$1,35M
7
ID: 27569
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

The Almond Tree villa is an exquisite example of luxury and convenience in the heart of Paphos. Using top-quality materials such as stone, fair-face concrete, and wood in its construction ensures durability and aesthetic appeal.  The villa is split into 3 levels, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a private elevator for added convenience. The highlight of the villa is the rooftop garden with a swimming pool and BBQ area, offering a perfect space to entertain guests or relax and take in the breathtaking views.  The location is unbeatable, just 200 meters from the Town Hall, schools, government offices, and the Paphos central square.  The spacious and well-designed interior of the villa is elegantly styled, and the orientation offers total privacy. Furthermore, the breathtaking city and sea views from the villa make it the ideal place to call home.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 255.0
Price per m², USD 5,294
Apartment price, USD 1,35M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare

