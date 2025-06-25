Residential complex Almond Tree Villas

The Almond Tree villa is an exquisite example of luxury and convenience in the heart of Paphos. Using top-quality materials such as stone, fair-face concrete, and wood in its construction ensures durability and aesthetic appeal. The villa is split into 3 levels, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a private elevator for added convenience. The highlight of the villa is the rooftop garden with a swimming pool and BBQ area, offering a perfect space to entertain guests or relax and take in the breathtaking views. The location is unbeatable, just 200 meters from the Town Hall, schools, government offices, and the Paphos central square. The spacious and well-designed interior of the villa is elegantly styled, and the orientation offers total privacy. Furthermore, the breathtaking city and sea views from the villa make it the ideal place to call home.