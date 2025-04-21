Residential complex MARE

MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a private swimming pool, optional rooftop garden, alarm system, provisions for A/C and central heating, EV charger, and optional 4kW solar system. Ideally positioned near beaches, schools, shops, and restaurants, MARE Residences offers a perfect lifestyle for families and investors seeking luxury and convenience by the sea.