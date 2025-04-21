  1. Realting.com
Residential complex MARE

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
ID: 26395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

About the complex

MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a private swimming pool, optional rooftop garden, alarm system, provisions for A/C and central heating, EV charger, and optional 4kW solar system. Ideally positioned near beaches, schools, shops, and restaurants, MARE Residences offers a perfect lifestyle for families and investors seeking luxury and convenience by the sea.

 

 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 200.0 – 245.0
Price per m², USD 2,524 – 2,976
Apartment price, USD 595,288 – 618,406

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

