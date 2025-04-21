  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential complex ZEUS

Residential complex ZEUS

Peyia, Cyprus
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26420
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitchens, underfloor heating, and VRV systems ensure a luxurious and private lifestyle. Situated in the scenic Sea Caves area, known for its crystal-clear waters and natural beauty, ZEUS offers refined living close to all essential amenities.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 1 166.0
Price per m², USD 1,535
Apartment price, USD 1,79M

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus

