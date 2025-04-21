Residential complex ZEUS

ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitchens, underfloor heating, and VRV systems ensure a luxurious and private lifestyle. Situated in the scenic Sea Caves area, known for its crystal-clear waters and natural beauty, ZEUS offers refined living close to all essential amenities.