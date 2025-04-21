Residential complex ORION

ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plot with unobstructed views of the sea and Peyia Bay. Designed with a modern architectural approach, the villas offer overflow swimming pools, spacious layouts, tailor-made kitchens, premium finishes, and energy efficiency class “A”. Provisions for A/C and central heating are included, making these homes ideal for both permanent living and investment.