Residential complex ORION

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$986,217
6
ID: 26400
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

ORION VILLAS is an exclusive residential development comprising 10 villas (4 bungalows and 6 two-storey homes), located in the prestigious village of Tala, just 4 minutes from Paphos city center, the beach, and the golf course. Each villa features 3 to 4 bedrooms and is set on a generous plot with unobstructed views of the sea and Peyia Bay. Designed with a modern architectural approach, the villas offer overflow swimming pools, spacious layouts, tailor-made kitchens, premium finishes, and energy efficiency class “A”. Provisions for A/C and central heating are included, making these homes ideal for both permanent living and investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 410.0 – 455.0
Price per m², USD 2,231 – 2,405
Apartment price, USD 986,217 – 1,02M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

