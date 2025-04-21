  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential complex TWINS

Residential complex TWINS

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
BTC
5.2137143
ETH
273.2730558
USDT
433 358.9567401
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26403
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV climate control systems, and optional underfloor heating for year-round comfort. Each unit boasts a custom-designed kitchen, elegant large-format floor tiles, and high-quality built-in sanitary ware. Offering a perfect blend of city convenience, luxury, and modern living, TWINS is ideal for both permanent residence and investment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 98.0
Price per m², USD 4,473
Apartment price, USD 438,319

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Olivia Homes
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$387,592
Apartment building La Mer
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$404,444
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex TWINS
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$438,319
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$595,288
Area 200–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Apartment building AQUA RESIDENCE APT 201A
Larnaca District, Cyprus
from
$303,333
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
An impressive residential complex that will contribute to the development of Livadia Area into one of the most desired residential areas of Larnaka. It is perfectly located in a tranquil residential neighbourhood, surrounded by houses and villas and right next to a beautiful park. While A…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
09.07.2024
Cyprus Golden Knowledge Program to Attract Tech Talent
Show all publications