Residential complex TWINS

TWINS is a stylish residential project consisting of two apartment buildings with a total of 25 units, located within walking distance of Paphos Old Town and just a 3-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Kato Paphos. These energy-efficient apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, VRV climate control systems, and optional underfloor heating for year-round comfort. Each unit boasts a custom-designed kitchen, elegant large-format floor tiles, and high-quality built-in sanitary ware. Offering a perfect blend of city convenience, luxury, and modern living, TWINS is ideal for both permanent residence and investment.