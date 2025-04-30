  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District

New buildings for sale in Paphos District

Paphos Municipality
6
Koinoteta Chloraka
1
Chloraka
1
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$2,42M
The year of construction 2020
Area 318 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance…
Aphrodite Hills
Business center Pafos Predlozhenie dlya investora
Business center Pafos Predlozhenie dlya investora
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Welcome to Business Center — is a unique commercial property in the center of Paphos, Cyprus. Strategically located on one of the city's largest commercial lots, this three-story mezzanine building offers a wide range of modern offices and retail space. Office spaces are carefully designed …
Etalon Estate Group
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Residential complex Proekt Blue Star v Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$228,472
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
Etalon Estate Group
Residential complex Onero Residences - kompleks v centre Pafosa
Residential complex Onero Residences - kompleks v centre Pafosa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$402,546
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Location: Kato Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apartments and maisonettes for sale in the modern, multifunctional complex Onero Residences, located just 600 meters from the coastline. This unique property is located in the center of the tourist area of Paphos, close to all amenities. Pr…
Etalon Estate Group
Villa Dionysus Greens
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$582,022
The year of construction 2023
Area 129–364 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Elite villas Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natu…
Aphrodite Hills
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Residential complex Angelonia Gardens 2 Pafos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$339,951
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
It is a modern residential complex in the center of Paphos, offering comfort and amenities for both living and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, next to Kings Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, bars and the beach. The area is known for its developed…
Etalon Estate Group
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$249,175
TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £ ? The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island. ? The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Residential complex Kompleks vill v Pafose
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$576,620
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Angelonia is a modern apartment and villa complex in the center of Paphos, offering comfort and amenities for both living and investment. About the complex: Location: In the center of Paphos, next to Kings Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, bars and the beach. The area is known for i…
Etalon Estate Group
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Residential complex Kompleks apartamentov i vill v Pafos Kipr
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Discover an exclusive gated complex developed by a renowned developer in Cyprus, located in a prestigious location just 150 meters from the nearest beach. Paphos Lighthouse and the world famous Tombs of the Kings are within walking distance. Also nearby are King's Avenue Mall, a Medieval Cas…
Etalon Estate Group
