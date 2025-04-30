Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance…
Welcome to Business Center — is a unique commercial property in the center of Paphos, Cyprus. Strategically located on one of the city's largest commercial lots, this three-story mezzanine building offers a wide range of modern offices and retail space.
Office spaces are carefully designed …
The Blue Star project is a modern, comfortable residential complex in the center of Paphos, located in the Universal area. Ideal for both accommodation and investment.
About the complex:
Location: In the center of Paphos, in the Universal area. There are many shops, restaurants, cafes …
Location: Kato Paphos, Cyprus
We offer luxury apartments and maisonettes for sale in the modern, multifunctional complex Onero Residences, located just 600 meters from the coastline. This unique property is located in the center of the tourist area of Paphos, close to all amenities.
Pr…
Elite villas
Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natu…
It is a modern residential complex in the center of Paphos, offering comfort and amenities for both living and investment.
About the complex:
Location: In the center of Paphos, next to Kings Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, bars and the beach. The area is known for its developed…
TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £
? The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island.
? The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses…
Angelonia is a modern apartment and villa complex in the center of Paphos, offering comfort and amenities for both living and investment.
About the complex:
Location: In the center of Paphos, next to Kings Avenue Shopping Center, restaurants, bars and the beach. The area is known for i…
Discover an exclusive gated complex developed by a renowned developer in Cyprus, located in a prestigious location just 150 meters from the nearest beach. Paphos Lighthouse and the world famous Tombs of the Kings are within walking distance. Also nearby are King's Avenue Mall, a Medieval Cas…
