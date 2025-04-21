  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ALSOS

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$319,884
ID: 26345
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the sea, this location is particularly appealing. All apartments provide stunning sea views thanks to the surrounding natural landscape and existing government buildings. The modern architecture, cozy interiors, and high-quality finishing materials create an atmosphere of comfort and warmth. It is an ideal choice for both permanent residence and investment with high rental income potential.

Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 94.0
Price per m², USD 3,404
Apartment price, USD 319,884

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

