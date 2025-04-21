Residential complex ALSOS

ALSOS is a project consisting of six luxurious two-bedroom apartments located in the promising residential area of Anavargos in Paphos. The surrounding area offers numerous amenities, including schools and a general hospital. With convenient access to the highway, the city center, and the sea, this location is particularly appealing. All apartments provide stunning sea views thanks to the surrounding natural landscape and existing government buildings. The modern architecture, cozy interiors, and high-quality finishing materials create an atmosphere of comfort and warmth. It is an ideal choice for both permanent residence and investment with high rental income potential.