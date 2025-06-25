  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pine Park

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
$453,039
3
ID: 27149
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks.

Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and modern design elements such as a concealed VRV system for heating and cooling, built-in kitchens and wardrobes, and elegant bathrooms with walk-in showers and wall-mounted toilets.

All units come with a private storage room, covered parking with EV charger provision, and individual alarm systems. The complex offers premium communal amenities, including a swimming pool with changing rooms, a fully equipped gym, and an outdoor playground. Energy Efficiency Rating: A.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 98.0
Price per m², USD 4,623 – 5,223
Apartment price, USD 453,039 – 511,876

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

