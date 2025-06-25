Residential complex Pine Park

Pine Park is a boutique development of 12 contemporary 2-bedroom luxury apartments, located in the desirable Tombs of the Kings area of Kato Paphos — just minutes from the sea, restaurants, and cultural landmarks.

Each apartment features spacious interiors, large covered balconies, and modern design elements such as a concealed VRV system for heating and cooling, built-in kitchens and wardrobes, and elegant bathrooms with walk-in showers and wall-mounted toilets.

All units come with a private storage room, covered parking with EV charger provision, and individual alarm systems. The complex offers premium communal amenities, including a swimming pool with changing rooms, a fully equipped gym, and an outdoor playground. Energy Efficiency Rating: A.