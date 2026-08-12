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Mansions for sale in Cyprus

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Germasogeia
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9 properties total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Luxury beachfront maisonette for sale in the Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol. This fully …
$951,883
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
An excellent opportunity to own a beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette in the prestigi…
$919,308
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury and comfort with this elegant 2-bedroom maisonette, ideally s…
$365,271
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Beautifully finished and modern in style, this two bedroom townhouse features an open plan l…
$438,692
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
For sale: a stunning off-plan maisonette located in the charming village of Tremithousa. Thi…
$288,613
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Discover this fully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette for sale in Germasogeia, Limassol. Fully …
$581,882
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette located in the highly sought-after …
$404,001
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
For sale: Spacious 121 m² maisonette located in the sought-after area of Agia Filaxi. This w…
$408,677
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
For sale is a modern maisonette in the desirable area of Tremithousa. This off-plan property…
$288,613
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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