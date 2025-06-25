Residential complex Sentire Park

This 4-bedroom villa in Sentire Park offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and connection to nature in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia. Designed with high ceilings, open-plan living, and expansive outdoor areas, it features a master suite and three additional bedrooms. The villa includes underfloor heating, a concealed VRV cooling system, and a 10.1 kW photovoltaic solar panel system — achieving an exceptional A+ energy efficiency rating.

Enjoy your private pool, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, laundry and storage rooms, full security system with cameras, and private parking for two cars with EV charger. Ideal for modern Mediterranean living, with panoramic views and absolute tranquility.