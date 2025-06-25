  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sentire Park

Peyia, Cyprus
$935,497
14
ID: 27150
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

This 4-bedroom villa in Sentire Park offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and connection to nature in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia. Designed with high ceilings, open-plan living, and expansive outdoor areas, it features a master suite and three additional bedrooms. The villa includes underfloor heating, a concealed VRV cooling system, and a 10.1 kW photovoltaic solar panel system — achieving an exceptional A+ energy efficiency rating.

Enjoy your private pool, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, laundry and storage rooms, full security system with cameras, and private parking for two cars with EV charger. Ideal for modern Mediterranean living, with panoramic views and absolute tranquility.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 607.0 – 624.0
Price per m², USD 1,541 – 1,669
Apartment price, USD 935,495 – 1,04M

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus

