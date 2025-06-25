  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Cityscape Residence

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$265,000
3
ID: 27578
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Introducing our new project in the vibrant heart of Paphos, offering unmatched convenience and easy access to all essential amenities. The development features 12 thoughtfully designed apartments: 4 spacious two-bedroom units and 8 stylish one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom apartments are perfect for families or those who value extra space, while one-bedroom units are ideal for singles or couples. Each apartment comes with modern amenities, high-quality finishes, and large windows that fill the space with natural light. This project combines contemporary design with urban convenience, offering a stylish and comfortable lifestyle in the center of Paphos.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.0
Price per m², USD 4,344
Apartment price, USD 265,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 86.0
Price per m², USD 4,767
Apartment price, USD 410,000

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare

Telegram Write in Telegram
