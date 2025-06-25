Residential complex Cityscape Residence

Introducing our new project in the vibrant heart of Paphos, offering unmatched convenience and easy access to all essential amenities. The development features 12 thoughtfully designed apartments: 4 spacious two-bedroom units and 8 stylish one-bedroom units. Two-bedroom apartments are perfect for families or those who value extra space, while one-bedroom units are ideal for singles or couples. Each apartment comes with modern amenities, high-quality finishes, and large windows that fill the space with natural light. This project combines contemporary design with urban convenience, offering a stylish and comfortable lifestyle in the center of Paphos.