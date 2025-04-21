  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Golden Hills

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
6
ID: 26399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m²
Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design

Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city center, and key amenities. These homes are designed for modern Mediterranean living with bright interiors, spacious layouts, and generous outdoor space.

🏡 Each villa includes:

  • Bright open-plan kitchen and living area

  • 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3–4 bathrooms

  • Covered verandas up to 37.76 m², plots up to 422 m²

  • Private 3×6 m swimming pool and garage

  • Thermal aluminum windows and VRF climate system

  • Underfloor heating throughout is included as standard

  • Optional: turnkey furniture, security system

✨ Optional Upgrades:

  • BBQ area – €10,000

  • 6kW solar panel system – €10,000

  • Furniture package – €35,000–€40,000

  • Alarm system – on request

📍 Key Distances:

  • 5.2 km to the beach

  • 2.1 km to school

  • 2.2 km to supermarket

  • 3.5 km to hospital

  • 4.8 km to golf club

  • 12.6 km to airport

💼 Ideal for:
Permanent living, family holidays, long-term rental, or smart investment

📞 Contact us today to receive villa layouts, availability, and personalized advice.

Properties in the complex

Type
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 172.0 – 205.1
Price per m², USD 3,946 – 4,032
Apartment price, USD 693,539 – 809,129

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

