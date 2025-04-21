Cottage village Golden Hills

3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m²
Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design
Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city center, and key amenities. These homes are designed for modern Mediterranean living with bright interiors, spacious layouts, and generous outdoor space.
🏡 Each villa includes:
Bright open-plan kitchen and living area
3 or 4 bedrooms and 3–4 bathrooms
Covered verandas up to 37.76 m², plots up to 422 m²
Private 3×6 m swimming pool and garage
Thermal aluminum windows and VRF climate system
Underfloor heating throughout is included as standard
Optional: turnkey furniture, security system
✨ Optional Upgrades:
BBQ area – €10,000
6kW solar panel system – €10,000
Furniture package – €35,000–€40,000
Alarm system – on request
📍 Key Distances:
5.2 km to the beach
2.1 km to school
2.2 km to supermarket
3.5 km to hospital
4.8 km to golf club
12.6 km to airport
💼 Ideal for:
Permanent living, family holidays, long-term rental, or smart investment
📞 Contact us today to receive villa layouts, availability, and personalized advice.