Residential complex Almond Villas

Almond Villas is an exclusive collection of 9 luxury villas nestled among almond and olive trees in the scenic hills of Episkopi, Paphos. Designed with spacious, light-filled interiors, each villa features VRV climate control, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to breathtaking views. Surrounded by lush gardens, private pools, and shaded terraces, the villas offer a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. With high-end finishes, modern kitchens, and layouts of 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms, Almond Villas is the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort, style, and tranquility—whether as a permanent home or a peaceful holiday escape.