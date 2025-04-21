  1. Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Episkopi Pafou
  Residential complex Almond Villas

Residential complex Almond Villas

Episkopi, Cyprus
$564,000
4
Location

  Country
    Cyprus
  Region
    Paphos District
  City
    Episkopi Pafou
  Village
    Episkopi

About the complex

Almond Villas is an exclusive collection of 9 luxury villas nestled among almond and olive trees in the scenic hills of Episkopi, Paphos. Designed with spacious, light-filled interiors, each villa features VRV climate control, underfloor heating, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to breathtaking views. Surrounded by lush gardens, private pools, and shaded terraces, the villas offer a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. With high-end finishes, modern kitchens, and layouts of 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms, Almond Villas is the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort, style, and tranquility—whether as a permanent home or a peaceful holiday escape.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 198.8 – 369.0
Price per m², USD 1,528 – 3,153
Apartment price, USD 564,000 – 626,667

Location on the map

Episkopi, Cyprus

