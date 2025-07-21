  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama

New buildings for sale in Demos Akama

Peyia
8
Koinoteta Kissonergas
6
Residential complex Golden View
Residential complex Golden View
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$598,384
Area 152–201 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Golden View is an exclusive development of 57 luxury 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located in the heart of Pegeia, Paphos. Built to high standards, these villas offer stunning sea and city views. The project is surrounded by all essential amenities—medical center, schools, supermarket…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Residential complex Sea Caves Villas
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$673,908
Area 136–565 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Sea Caves Villas is an exclusive collection of luxury homes located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, near the famous Sea Caves and Akamas Peninsula. These spacious villas offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, private pools, landscaped gardens, and stunning sea views. Designed for ultimate co…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Residential complex Cap St Georges
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,74M
Area 620–800 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Cap St Georges is a prestigious seafront resort on the southwest coast of Cyprus, near Paphos. Offering luxury villas and residences with panoramic sea views, it combines elegant architecture, high-end finishes, and 5-star amenities — including a private beach, spa, restaurants, and marina. …
Association
BitProperty
GP Real EstateGP Real Estate
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Residential complex Sunset Breeze
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,44M
Area 240–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sunset Breeze — Contemporary Coastal Living in Cyprus Sunset Breeze is a modern residential development located in one of Cyprus’s most sought-after coastal areas. With sleek architecture, spacious layouts, private terraces, and panoramic sea views, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and …
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex ZEUS
Residential complex ZEUS
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$1,79M
Area 1 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Olivia IV
Residential complex Olivia IV
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$471,184
Area 372 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project co…
Association
BitProperty
Cottage village Infinity
Cottage village Infinity
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$661,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 123–254 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, locate…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Residential complex Amber Homes
Residential complex Amber Homes
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$546,909
Area 222–288 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Residential complex AQUARIUS
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$456,844
Area 100 m²
1 real estate property 1
Inspired by contemporary architecture and premium-quality finishes, AQUARIUS offers a refined blend of elegance and comfort. Spacious interiors, advanced thermal and sound insulation, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleek design elements create a serene and sophisticated living environment. Ev…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Coral Bay
Residential complex Coral Bay
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$781,476
Area 278 m²
1 real estate property 1
Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, t…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$639,769
Area 293–800 m²
3 real estate properties 3
INFINITY is an exclusive development of 20 luxury detached villas in the serene town of Peyia, offering 3–5 bedroom homes with private pools, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF systems. Designed for elegance and sustainability, each villa boasts panoramic Mediterranean views, energy effici…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Olivia III
Residential complex Olivia III
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$666,553
Area 412 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finis…
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Residential complex SEAVIEW
Kissonerga, Cyprus
from
$1,04M
Area 268–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the …
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Residential complex Jewel Of The Seacaves
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$2,59M
Area 3 000 m²
1 real estate property 1
Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemp…
Association
BitProperty
