Golden View is an exclusive development of 57 luxury 3-bedroom villas with private pools, located in the heart of Pegeia, Paphos. Built to high standards, these villas offer stunning sea and city views. The project is surrounded by all essential amenities—medical center, schools, supermarket…
Association
BitProperty
Sea Caves Villas is an exclusive collection of luxury homes located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, near the famous Sea Caves and Akamas Peninsula. These spacious villas offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, private pools, landscaped gardens, and stunning sea views. Designed for ultimate co…
Association
BitProperty
Cap St Georges is a prestigious seafront resort on the southwest coast of Cyprus, near Paphos. Offering luxury villas and residences with panoramic sea views, it combines elegant architecture, high-end finishes, and 5-star amenities — including a private beach, spa, restaurants, and marina. …
Association
BitProperty
Sunset Breeze — Contemporary Coastal Living in Cyprus
Sunset Breeze is a modern residential development located in one of Cyprus’s most sought-after coastal areas. With sleek architecture, spacious layouts, private terraces, and panoramic sea views, it offers a perfect blend of comfort and …
Association
BitProperty
ZEUS Sea Caves is an exclusive residential project located in the prestigious coastal area of Paphos. These contemporary villas combine architectural elegance with panoramic sea views and high-end comfort. Spacious layouts, private pools, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom kitch…
Association
BitProperty
Olivia IV — Modern Residential Complex in Paphos, Close to the Sea and All Amenities
Olivia IV is a contemporary residential complex located just 900 meters from the sea, in a prime area of Paphos. Surrounded by luxury hotels, shops, schools, and all essential infrastructure, the project co…
Association
BitProperty
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos
Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT
Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, locate…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Amber Homes is a premium real estate project by Medousa Developers, featuring 10 modern 3-bedroom villas in the picturesque area of Kissonerga, Paphos. These stylish villas offer stunning sea views and exceptional comfort with LG VRF climate systems and underfloor heating. Ideally located, A…
Association
BitProperty
Inspired by contemporary architecture and premium-quality finishes, AQUARIUS offers a refined blend of elegance and comfort. Spacious interiors, advanced thermal and sound insulation, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sleek design elements create a serene and sophisticated living environment. Ev…
Association
BitProperty
Coral Bay Villas — Seaside Living in One of Paphos’ Finest Locations
Just 500 meters from the famous Coral Bay Beach, these villas offer the perfect blend of privacy, natural beauty, and top-tier convenience. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops, a yacht club, and luxury resorts, t…
Association
BitProperty
INFINITY is an exclusive development of 20 luxury detached villas in the serene town of Peyia, offering 3–5 bedroom homes with private pools, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF systems. Designed for elegance and sustainability, each villa boasts panoramic Mediterranean views, energy effici…
Association
BitProperty
Olivia III — Residential Complex in Paphos with Strong Investment Potential
Olivia III is ideally located just 900 meters from the sea, close to the city center, and surrounded by luxury hotels and essential amenities. The project features a timeless architectural design, high-quality finis…
Association
BitProperty
MITO Seaview — Modern Residential Complex with Stunning Sea Views, Paphos
MITO Seaview is a stylish development of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and villas, set on an elevated location offering unobstructed sea views. Designed with minimalist architecture and functional layouts, the …
Association
BitProperty
Jewel of the Seacaves — Luxury Villas in One of Paphos’ Most Prestigious Coastal Areas
Jewel of the Seacaves is located in the stunning Sea Caves area, just a 4-minute walk from the sea and a 5-minute drive from Coral Bay, local shops, and Peyia village center. Each villa features a contemp…
Association
BitProperty
