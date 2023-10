Vilnius, Lithuania

from €345,000

Completion date: 2023

Venus Gardens is a closed estate of houses with the character of Cypriot stone villas, but offering the comfort of modern houses. Natural materials, ceramic tiles, large shaded terraces in front of each house, all surrounded by Mediterranean greenery. The houses are about 130 square meters. The layout of the house consists of a living room open to the garden, with an open plan kitchen. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms. Each house has a dedicated parking space. Depending on the size and location of the house, prices start at 345,000 Euro plus VAT. In addition, the estate has facilities available only to residents: - two swimming pools - gym - a place to organize meetings - bar In addition, property owners in Venus Gardens receive an exclusive club card entitling them to discounts at all Leptos Calypso hotels and resorts, a card entitling them to use medical care and discounts at the private hospital IASIS HOSPITAL