Cottage village Infinity

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
ID: 26548
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🇬🇧 English

Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos
Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT

Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, located in the picturesque village of Peyia, just minutes from Paphos center, Coral Bay beaches, and the stunning Akamas nature reserve. Designed for comfort and energy efficiency, each villa features underfloor heating, VRF air-conditioning, spacious terraces with panoramic sea views, and premium-quality finishes.

🏡 Main villa features:

  • 3, 4 or 5 spacious bedrooms

  • Plots ranging from 293 m² to 800 m² with private pools

  • Covered verandas, parking, and garage

  • Panoramic coastal views

  • High-quality materials and energy-efficient design (class A)

  • Excellent thermal and sound insulation for all-year comfort

🌳 Complex amenities:

  • Gated complex with landscaped gardens and walking areas

  • Quick access to restaurants, shops, schools, and sports facilities

  • Near golf courses, landmarks, and Blue Flag beaches

  • High level of privacy and security

📍 Location:

  • 3 mins to Coral Bay beach

  • 10 mins to Paphos town center

  • 25 mins to Paphos International Airport

💼 Ideal for:
Permanent residence, holiday home, or investment — a prime location with strong rental potential and capital appreciation.

📞 Contact us today for more details or to arrange a viewing — make Infinity Villas your perfect home!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 123.0 – 254.0
Price per m², USD 5,492 – 6,427
Apartment price, USD 790,519 – 1,40M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

You are viewing
Back
Other complexes
