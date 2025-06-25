Cottage village Infinity

🇬🇧 English
Infinity Villas — Luxurious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia, Paphos
Total villa area: 123 m² to 309 m² | Plots: 293 m² to 800 m² | Private pool | Covered garage | Prices from €560,000 + VAT
Infinity is an exclusive complex of 20 luxury detached villas with modern architecture, located in the picturesque village of Peyia, just minutes from Paphos center, Coral Bay beaches, and the stunning Akamas nature reserve. Designed for comfort and energy efficiency, each villa features underfloor heating, VRF air-conditioning, spacious terraces with panoramic sea views, and premium-quality finishes.
🏡 Main villa features:
3, 4 or 5 spacious bedrooms
Plots ranging from 293 m² to 800 m² with private pools
Covered verandas, parking, and garage
Panoramic coastal views
High-quality materials and energy-efficient design (class A)
Excellent thermal and sound insulation for all-year comfort
🌳 Complex amenities:
Gated complex with landscaped gardens and walking areas
Quick access to restaurants, shops, schools, and sports facilities
Near golf courses, landmarks, and Blue Flag beaches
High level of privacy and security
📍 Location:
3 mins to Coral Bay beach
10 mins to Paphos town center
25 mins to Paphos International Airport
💼 Ideal for:
Permanent residence, holiday home, or investment — a prime location with strong rental potential and capital appreciation.
📞 Contact us today for more details or to arrange a viewing — make Infinity Villas your perfect home!