Residential complex ATRIUM

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$264,090
BTC
3.1412996
ETH
164.6489446
USDT
261 101.8295607
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 26425
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

About the complex

Atrium is a project that combines safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology for modern, comfortable living. It features 24/7 security, surveillance systems, underground parking, green areas, a gym, full accessibility, and noise reduction measures. Innovative materials, smart systems, energy-efficient solutions, and BIM technology ensure eco-conscious design, superior construction quality, and enhanced resident comfort. A new standard in urban living, built for both security and wellbeing.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.0
Price per m², USD 6,891
Apartment price, USD 275,641

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex ATRIUM
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$264,090
