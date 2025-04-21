  1. Realting.com
Villa Almonds Villas

Episkopi, Cyprus
$556,110
4
ID: 26249
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Episkopi Pafou
  • Village
    Episkopi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Discover Almond Villas, a luxurious enclave of 9 exquisite villas nestled in the serene hills of Episkopi, Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by lush almond and olive trees, this tranquil haven offers meticulously designed interiors flooded with natural light. These villas boast VRV systems for efficient climate control and underfloor heating for year-round comfort.
With large windows and balconies providing breathtaking views of the hills and valleys, Almond Villas seamlessly blend with their natural surroundings. Outside, you'll find lush gardens, private pools, and shaded terraces for al fresco dining or sun-soaked relaxation.
Inside, spacious living areas, modern kitchens, and comfortable bedrooms await, all finished to the highest standards. Choose from two, three, or four-bedroom options to suit your needs. Episkopi, steeped in history and culture, offers mountain trails, nature walks, and pristine beaches for outdoor enthusiasts.
Almond Villas is your ideal destination for luxurious living in a peaceful and harmonious setting, whether you seek a full-time residence or a vacation retreat. Experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and natural beauty here.
 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 199.0
Price per m², USD 2,795
Apartment price, USD 556,110

Location on the map

Episkopi, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
