Villa Almonds Villas

Discover Almond Villas, a luxurious enclave of 9 exquisite villas nestled in the serene hills of Episkopi, Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by lush almond and olive trees, this tranquil haven offers meticulously designed interiors flooded with natural light. These villas boast VRV systems for efficient climate control and underfloor heating for year-round comfort.
With large windows and balconies providing breathtaking views of the hills and valleys, Almond Villas seamlessly blend with their natural surroundings. Outside, you'll find lush gardens, private pools, and shaded terraces for al fresco dining or sun-soaked relaxation.
Inside, spacious living areas, modern kitchens, and comfortable bedrooms await, all finished to the highest standards. Choose from two, three, or four-bedroom options to suit your needs. Episkopi, steeped in history and culture, offers mountain trails, nature walks, and pristine beaches for outdoor enthusiasts.
Almond Villas is your ideal destination for luxurious living in a peaceful and harmonious setting, whether you seek a full-time residence or a vacation retreat. Experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and natural beauty here.