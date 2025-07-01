Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos
Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com