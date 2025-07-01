  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Konia

New buildings for sale in Konia

apartments
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Area 475 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Area 450–570 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Konia, Cyprus
from
$516,648
3 real estate properties 3
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
GP Real EstateGP Real Estate
On the map
Realting.com
Go