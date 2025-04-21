Villa Sandy Beach Villas

Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious living in a serene environment. The development consists of six elegant villas, each featuring three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest toilet, and a private pool. Located just 300 meters from the beach and 10 minutes from the airport, Sandy Beach Villas provides the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. With easy access to healthcare facilities, schools, and a farmers market, these villas are ideal for both holiday homes and investment opportunities.