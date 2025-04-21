Villa Thalassa

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos
Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry
The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2
Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2
Uncovered verandas – 6m2
Plot - 420m2 (Each House)
The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Located near the Tombs of the Kings and elite Elysium Hotel, Astra 12 offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with premium finishes and sea views from the 3rd floor. A 19% VAT saving through building renovation makes this a unique investment.
Key benefits: top location, September 2025 completion,…