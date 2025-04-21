  1. Realting.com
Villa Thalassa

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
BTC
12.9623799
ETH
679.4137493
USDT
1 077 420.6506533
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
ID: 26240
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Complex with 5 villas 

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 189.0
Price per m², USD 7,430
Apartment price, USD 1,40M

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus

