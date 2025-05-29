  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Pafou

New buildings for sale in Episkopi Pafou

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$556,110
The year of construction 2026
Area 199 m²
1 real estate object 1
Discover Almond Villas, a luxurious enclave of 9 exquisite villas nestled in the serene hills of Episkopi, Paphos, Cyprus. Surrounded by lush almond and olive trees, this tranquil haven offers meticulously designed interiors flooded with natural light. These villas boast VRV systems for effi…
Association
Aviv Bit Property LTD
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go