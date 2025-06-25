Business center Pafos

Business Centre — a premium office complex in Paphos. Modern offices from 315 m² up to the entire building of 2,094 m². Prices from €1,500,000.
Business Centre is a state-of-the-art Class A hub located in one of the most sought-after business districts of Paphos, just a 40-minute drive from Limassol. A unique opportunity for companies and investors to establish offices in a prestigious location with easy access to the city centre, key government services, and banks.
Key Advantages
Energy efficiency Class A
Modern architecture and prestigious design
VRF air conditioning system (included)
Underfloor heating (included)
Spacious office areas
Fully equipped conference rooms
Elevators and storage rooms on each floor
Layout & Available Options
Half floor — 315 m² offices + 34 m² veranda = 349 m² — from €1,500,000
Full floor — 630 m² offices + 68 m² veranda = 698 m² — from €3,000,000
Entire building — 1,890 m² offices + 204 m² veranda = 2,094 m² — €9,200,000
Location
Close to banks, government offices, restaurants, and other businesses
Easy access for employees and clients
Just 40 minutes to Limassol
Ideal for
Large companies and corporations
Investors in commercial real estate
Startups and growing businesses valuing prestige and modern comfort
Business Centre — an investment in prestige, innovation, and strategic location in the heart of Paphos.
📩 Contact us today to learn more and choose your office.