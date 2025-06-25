Business center Pafos

Business Centre — a premium office complex in Paphos. Modern offices from 315 m² up to the entire building of 2,094 m². Prices from €1,500,000.

Business Centre is a state-of-the-art Class A hub located in one of the most sought-after business districts of Paphos, just a 40-minute drive from Limassol. A unique opportunity for companies and investors to establish offices in a prestigious location with easy access to the city centre, key government services, and banks.

Key Advantages

Energy efficiency Class A

Modern architecture and prestigious design

VRF air conditioning system (included)

Underfloor heating (included)

Spacious office areas

Fully equipped conference rooms

Elevators and storage rooms on each floor

Layout & Available Options

Half floor — 315 m² offices + 34 m² veranda = 349 m² — from €1,500,000

Full floor — 630 m² offices + 68 m² veranda = 698 m² — from €3,000,000

Entire building — 1,890 m² offices + 204 m² veranda = 2,094 m² — €9,200,000

Location

Close to banks, government offices, restaurants, and other businesses

Easy access for employees and clients

Just 40 minutes to Limassol

Ideal for

Large companies and corporations

Investors in commercial real estate

Startups and growing businesses valuing prestige and modern comfort

Business Centre — an investment in prestige, innovation, and strategic location in the heart of Paphos.

📩 Contact us today to learn more and choose your office.