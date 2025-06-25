Business center Pafos

  1. Realting.com
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,75M
from
$5,020/m²
BTC
20.8304795
ETH
1 091.8144910
USDT
1 731 409.5872737
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
ID: 27524
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Konia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Business Centre — a premium office complex in Paphos. Modern offices from 315 m² up to the entire building of 2,094 m². Prices from €1,500,000.

Business Centre is a state-of-the-art Class A hub located in one of the most sought-after business districts of Paphos, just a 40-minute drive from Limassol. A unique opportunity for companies and investors to establish offices in a prestigious location with easy access to the city centre, key government services, and banks.

Key Advantages

  • Energy efficiency Class A

  • Modern architecture and prestigious design

  • VRF air conditioning system (included)

  • Underfloor heating (included)

  • Spacious office areas

  • Fully equipped conference rooms

  • Elevators and storage rooms on each floor

Layout & Available Options

  • Half floor — 315 m² offices + 34 m² veranda = 349 m² — from €1,500,000

  • Full floor — 630 m² offices + 68 m² veranda = 698 m² — from €3,000,000

  • Entire building — 1,890 m² offices + 204 m² veranda = 2,094 m² — €9,200,000

Location

  • Close to banks, government offices, restaurants, and other businesses

  • Easy access for employees and clients

  • Just 40 minutes to Limassol

Ideal for

  • Large companies and corporations

  • Investors in commercial real estate

  • Startups and growing businesses valuing prestige and modern comfort

Business Centre — an investment in prestige, innovation, and strategic location in the heart of Paphos.

📩 Contact us today to learn more and choose your office.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Commercial property
Area, m² 349.0 – 2 094.0
Price per m², USD 5,018 – 5,129
Apartment price, USD 1,75M – 10,74M

Location on the map

Konia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Back
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
