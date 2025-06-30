  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous

New buildings for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES I
Ayia Marina Chrysochous, Cyprus
from
$528,129
Area 230 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elysian Homes I — Contemporary Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Elysian Homes I is a premium collection of 3- and 4-bedroom detached villas located in the peaceful residential area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each home offer…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go