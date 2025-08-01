Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos.
Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou.
This developmen…
Recommend
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Studios, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments | Internal area: 36–88 m² | Covered verandas: 7–26 m²
Communal rooftop pool & BBQ | Private parking | Energy Class A | Delivery in 18 months
Adonidos Gardens is a modern residential complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering elegant studio, 1-bedroom, and 2…
Recommend
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos
Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
La Bella is a modern residential complex just 2 km from the sea, located in the charming town of Geroskipou on the southern coast of Cyprus. The project features 16 stylish apartments across three 2-storey buildings, offering studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Residents enjoy a communal pool, …
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Baia is an exclusive beachfront development located along the shores of Geroskipou Beach in Paphos, offering 17 contemporary villas with direct access to the sea. Each residence features modern Mediterranean architecture, a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens, spacious terraces, and hi…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos
Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
El Pez luxury living is located where natural beauty and history meet. The site, 150 meters away frombeautiful sandy beaches and is home to 7 luxurious villas, strategically placed in order to enjoy a viewtowards the Mediterranean Sea.The villas not only represent the beauty of the Mediterra…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Panorama Apartments – Modern Living with Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos
1–3 Bedroom Apartments | Covered Areas from 66 to 137 m² | Communal Pool & Gym | Underfloor Heating & VRF Included
Panorama Apartments is a gated residential complex in the developing area of lower Geroskipou, jus…
Recommend
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Olivelia Homes offers 19 luxury 3-bedroom villas in the desirable Geroskipou area of Paphos, designed for modern living and long-term comfort. Each villa features 3.10m ceilings, spacious interiors, and abundant natural light. Included are advanced water underfloor heating with zone controls…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos
Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature …
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
ARTEMIS is an exclusive development of 23 luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located just 200 meters from the beach in the highly desirable area of Kato Paphos. Each villa features a private swimming pool, rooftop garden with optional jacuzzi, electric car charger, and high-tech …
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Located within breathtaking coastal surroundings, Elite Residences stands as a distinguished gated community that redefines the essence of quiet luxury. This exclusive enclave comprises opulent villas, offering residents a lifestyle beyond compare. Beyond being a residence, it represents a c…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with contemporary apartments providing stunning sea views. Some penthouses even feature private rooftop terraces for added exclusivity. These apartments offer open and airy living, modern kitchens, high-qu…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m²
Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design
Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Recommend
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious living in a serene environment. The development consists of six elegant villas, each featuring three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest toilet, and a private pool. Located just 300 meters from t…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Santa Maria — Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos
This ultra-luxury villa features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in the most prestigious part of Yeroskipou with breathtaking sea views stretching from Paphos Airport to Coral Bay. The property includes …
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unpar…
Recommend
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Elysian Homes II — Modern Villas in the Yeroskipou Area, Paphos
Elysian Homes II is a new residential project featuring contemporary villas with 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, located in the prestigious Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda area near the Elea Golf Estate. Just 5 minutes from sandy beaches an…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
EVO Homes represents a new standard of luxury living in the heart of Konia, Paphos. These modern villas are thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air conditioning, and energy-efficient systems, including photovoltaic panels. Spacious interiors, elegant kitchen…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a …
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
La Reina is a boutique residential project featuring just 9 stylish apartments across three floors, located between the vibrant Universal area and the traditional village of Geroskipou in Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and high-quality finishes, each unit includes private parking,…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Atrium is a project that combines safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology for modern, comfortable living. It features 24/7 security, surveillance systems, underground parking, green areas, a gym, full accessibility, and noise reduction measures. Innovative materials, smart system…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Cypress Park Retirement Village is Cyprus’ first 5-star independent senior living community, offering exceptional comfort, safety, and care in a gated environment. With 24/7 CCTV, patrolling security, and panic buttons in every room, residents enjoy complete peace of mind. The entire complex…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Luma Genesis is a boutique residential development offering 24 stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Paphos’s most up-and-coming areas. Ideally located near Geroskipou Beach and the city center, this 2-bedroom apartment features a smart layout, AC units in all rooms, electric shutter…
Recommend
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com