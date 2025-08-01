  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality

New buildings for sale in East Paphos Municipality

Yeroskipou
23
Konia
4
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Elite Residences
Cottage village Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$996,249
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 220 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌟 Modern villas with 3–4 bedrooms, private pools, and plots up to 600 m². Elite Residences is a premium development near the sea in Paphos. Welcome to Elite Residences — an exceptional residential project located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos, Geroskipou. This developmen…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Residential complex Adonidos Gardens
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,965
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 59–113 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Studios, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments | Internal area: 36–88 m² | Covered verandas: 7–26 m² Communal rooftop pool & BBQ | Private parking | Energy Class A | Delivery in 18 months Adonidos Gardens is a modern residential complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering elegant studio, 1-bedroom, and 2…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Residential complex FAIRVIEW
Konia, Cyprus
from
$516,648
3 real estate properties 3
Fairview — Contemporary Villas in the Prestigious Konia Area, Paphos Fairview is a collection of modern and energy-efficient 3- and 4-bedroom villas located in the sought-after residential area of Konia, just 5 minutes from Paphos city center and the sea. Each villa features spacious layout…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
GP Real EstateGP Real Estate
Residential complex LA BELLA
Residential complex LA BELLA
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$239,843
Area 63–88 m²
2 real estate properties 2
La Bella is a modern residential complex just 2 km from the sea, located in the charming town of Geroskipou on the southern coast of Cyprus. The project features 16 stylish apartments across three 2-storey buildings, offering studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Residents enjoy a communal pool, …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Baia
Residential complex Baia
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$746,999
Area 202–334 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Baia is an exclusive beachfront development located along the shores of Geroskipou Beach in Paphos, offering 17 contemporary villas with direct access to the sea. Each residence features modern Mediterranean architecture, a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens, spacious terraces, and hi…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Residential complex KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$679,766
Area 450–570 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA PANTHEA is a prestigious residential project consisting of just 3 luxury villas, located in the serene and upscale area of Konia, only minutes from Paphos city center. The modern architectural design blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings, offering a fluid connection between i…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Azure Vista
Residential complex Azure Vista
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$718,269
Area 185 m²
1 real estate property 1
Azure Vista Villas — Contemporary Living with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos Azure Vista Villas is a modern residential project located in the elevated area of Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda, just 5 minutes from the sandy beaches of Paphos and the city center. Each three-bedroom villa…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ELPEZ
Residential complex ELPEZ
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,44M
Area 261 m²
1 real estate property 1
El Pez luxury living is located where natural beauty and history meet. The site, 150 meters away frombeautiful sandy beaches and is home to 7 luxurious villas, strategically placed in order to enjoy a viewtowards the Mediterranean Sea.The villas not only represent the beauty of the Mediterra…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Residential complex Panorama apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$328,448
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 67–133 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Panorama Apartments – Modern Living with Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos 1–3 Bedroom Apartments | Covered Areas from 66 to 137 m² | Communal Pool & Gym | Underfloor Heating & VRF Included Panorama Apartments is a gated residential complex in the developing area of lower Geroskipou, jus…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Residential complex Olivelia Homes
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$558,945
Area 236–277 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Olivelia Homes offers 19 luxury 3-bedroom villas in the desirable Geroskipou area of Paphos, designed for modern living and long-term comfort. Each villa features 3.10m ceilings, spacious interiors, and abundant natural light. Included are advanced water underfloor heating with zone controls…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Apollo Court
Residential complex Apollo Court
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$442,453
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apollo Court — Contemporary 3-Bedroom Residences in Geroskipou, Paphos Apollo Court is a stylish development of just four modern semi-detached homes, each with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious Koloni area of Geroskipou, near the Elea Golf course. These spacious residences feature …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 189 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex with 5 villas
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Residential complex ARTEMIS VILLAS
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$794,980
Area 300–350 m²
2 real estate properties 2
ARTEMIS is an exclusive development of 23 luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom villas located just 200 meters from the beach in the highly desirable area of Kato Paphos. Each villa features a private swimming pool, rooftop garden with optional jacuzzi, electric car charger, and high-tech …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Elite Residences
Residential complex Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$971,078
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 255–615 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Located within breathtaking coastal surroundings, Elite Residences stands as a distinguished gated community that redefines the essence of quiet luxury. This exclusive enclave comprises opulent villas, offering residents a lifestyle beyond compare. Beyond being a residence, it represents a c…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Panorama Apartments
Residential complex Panorama Apartments
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$325,597
Area 69–133 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with contemporary apartments providing stunning sea views. Some penthouses even feature private rooftop terraces for added exclusivity. These apartments offer open and airy living, modern kitchens, high-qu…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 172–219 m²
5 real estate properties 5
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m² Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$842,592
The year of construction 2026
Area 197 m²
1 real estate property 1
Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious living in a serene environment. The development consists of six elegant villas, each featuring three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest toilet, and a private pool. Located just 300 meters from t…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Santa Maria Villas
Residential complex Santa Maria Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,15M
Area 480 m²
1 real estate property 1
Santa Maria — Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos This ultra-luxury villa features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in the most prestigious part of Yeroskipou with breathtaking sea views stretching from Paphos Airport to Coral Bay. The property includes …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 53–156 m²
16 real estate properties 16
🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unpar…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Residential complex ELYSIAN HOMES II
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$774,971
Area 300 m²
1 real estate property 1
Elysian Homes II — Modern Villas in the Yeroskipou Area, Paphos Elysian Homes II is a new residential project featuring contemporary villas with 3, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, located in the prestigious Yeroskipou–Ayia Marinouda area near the Elea Golf Estate. Just 5 minutes from sandy beaches an…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Residential complex KONIA THEA
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,24M
Area 475 m²
2 real estate properties 2
KONIA THEA is a luxury residential development consisting of just two uniquely designed villas, situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Konia on the western edge of Paphos. Each villa offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and breathtaking sunsets, with a focus on privacy, space, a…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex EVO Homes
Residential complex EVO Homes
Konia, Cyprus
from
$947,264
Area 582–662 m²
2 real estate properties 2
EVO Homes represents a new standard of luxury living in the heart of Konia, Paphos. These modern villas are thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRV air conditioning, and energy-efficient systems, including photovoltaic panels. Spacious interiors, elegant kitchen…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex MARE
Residential complex MARE
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$595,288
Area 200–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MARE is an exclusive residential project featuring 37 detached and semi-detached three-bedroom villas, located only 200 meters from the stunning coastline of Kato Paphos. Each villa offers a refined blend of contemporary design, energy efficiency (Class A), and everyday comfort, including a …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex La Reina
Residential complex La Reina
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$205,580
Area 66 m²
1 real estate property 1
La Reina is a boutique residential project featuring just 9 stylish apartments across three floors, located between the vibrant Universal area and the traditional village of Geroskipou in Paphos. Designed with modern architecture and high-quality finishes, each unit includes private parking,…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ATRIUM
Residential complex ATRIUM
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$264,090
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
Atrium is a project that combines safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology for modern, comfortable living. It features 24/7 security, surveillance systems, underground parking, green areas, a gym, full accessibility, and noise reduction measures. Innovative materials, smart system…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$216,485
Area 53–154 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Cypress Park Retirement Village is Cyprus’ first 5-star independent senior living community, offering exceptional comfort, safety, and care in a gated environment. With 24/7 CCTV, patrolling security, and panic buttons in every room, residents enjoy complete peace of mind. The entire complex…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Residential complex Luma Genesis
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$194,160
Area 63–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Luma Genesis is a boutique residential development offering 24 stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Paphos’s most up-and-coming areas. Ideally located near Geroskipou Beach and the city center, this 2-bedroom apartment features a smart layout, AC units in all rooms, electric shutter…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go