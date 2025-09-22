Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

🏙️ About the Project
LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.
The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.
Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.
🏗️ Design and Infrastructure
Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery
Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)
Air-conditioning units in all rooms
Electric shutters in bedrooms
Solar water heating system
Highlights:
Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens
Communal rooftop terrace
Children’s play area
Energy efficiency class A
Electric car charging provision
Intercom and security system
💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE
Prime location with high growth potential
Superior construction and finishing quality
Energy-efficient design and sustainable living
Perfect for residence, rental, or investment
✨ LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.