  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$308,377
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 32618
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Yeroskipou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

🏙️ About the Project

LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.
The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.

Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.

🏗️ Design and Infrastructure

  • Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery

  • Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)

  • Air-conditioning units in all rooms

  • Electric shutters in bedrooms

  • Solar water heating system

 

Highlights:

  • Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens

  • Communal rooftop terrace

  • Children’s play area

  • Energy efficiency class A

  • Electric car charging provision

  • Intercom and security system

💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE

  • Prime location with high growth potential

  • Superior construction and finishing quality

  • Energy-efficient design and sustainable living

  • Perfect for residence, rental, or investment

LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.

Location on the map

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa City Views
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$617,342
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$842,592
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$463,583
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
You are viewing
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$308,377
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Show all Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.   Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2 Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2 Plot  - 750m2 The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor. This is a list of wh…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Show all Cottage village Almond Villas
Cottage village Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$570,462
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 199 m²
5 real estate properties 5
🟡 Almonds Villas – Modern Luxury in the Heart of Nature 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | Plot: 295–467 m² | Covered Area: 198.75 m² Price: From €495,000 + VAT | Delivery: 10–15 months Almonds Villas is a new boutique development of 9 premium villas in the charming village of Episkopi, Papho…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
22.09.2025
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Show all publications