Cottage village Almond Villas

🟡 Almonds Villas – Modern Luxury in the Heart of Nature
3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | Plot: 295–467 m² | Covered Area: 198.75 m²
Price: From €495,000 + VAT | Delivery: 10–15 months
Almonds Villas is a new boutique development of 9 premium villas in the charming village of Episkopi, Paphos. Surrounded by almond and olive trees, the location provides a tranquil lifestyle with cool summer breezes and close proximity to golf resorts, the city of Paphos, and international schools.
Each villa features:
Spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom layout
Covered internal area of 198.75 m²
Private parking and optional pool & BBQ area
Underfloor heating and VRF air conditioning system
Elegant finishes: marble staircases, granite countertops, concealed mixers
Full furniture package available (€35,000), incl. BOSCH appliances, decor, and landscaping
🏖 Prime Location:
5 min to golf resort & shops
9 min to Paphos center
20 min to international airport
15 min to Blue Flag beach