Cottage village Almond Villas

Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$570,462
from
$2,881/m²
7
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 26505
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Episkopi Pafou
  • Village
    Episkopi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🟡 Almonds Villas – Modern Luxury in the Heart of Nature

3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | Plot: 295–467 m² | Covered Area: 198.75 m²
Price: From €495,000 + VAT | Delivery: 10–15 months

Almonds Villas is a new boutique development of 9 premium villas in the charming village of Episkopi, Paphos. Surrounded by almond and olive trees, the location provides a tranquil lifestyle with cool summer breezes and close proximity to golf resorts, the city of Paphos, and international schools.

Each villa features:

  • Spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom layout

  • Covered internal area of 198.75 m²

  • Private parking and optional pool & BBQ area

  • Underfloor heating and VRF air conditioning system

  • Elegant finishes: marble staircases, granite countertops, concealed mixers

  • Full furniture package available (€35,000), incl. BOSCH appliances, decor, and landscaping

🏖 Prime Location:

  • 5 min to golf resort & shops

  • 9 min to Paphos center

  • 20 min to international airport

  • 15 min to Blue Flag beach

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 198.8
Price per m², USD 2,870
Apartment price, USD 570,462

Location on the map

Episkopi, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
