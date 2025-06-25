Business center Aurora A

For sale modern commercial building in Paphos consisting of ground, mezzanine, 3 floors and roof garden. The property has a built area of which 115sqm corresponds to the ground floor, 54sqm useful to the mezzanine, 1st floor 99sqm, 2nd floor 86sqm, 93sqm allocated to the 3rd floor. The feeling of space, openness and light follows you all around this building due to its unique curved architecture. This feature highlights the inviting outdoor verandas that enjoy cityscape views on every floor. Aurora is located at the entrance of Paphos, just off the highway, in a busy area with commercial visibility and easy accessibility. It is also within very close proximity to educational institutes such as colleges and schools as well as banks, shops, coffee shops and food outlets making it an ideal property investment with high ROI.