  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Business center Aurora A

Business center Aurora A

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$3,10M
BTC
36.8738829
ETH
1 932.7178521
USDT
3 064 921.9680754
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 27572
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

About the complex

For sale modern commercial building in Paphos consisting of ground, mezzanine, 3 floors and roof garden. The property has a built area of which 115sqm corresponds to the ground floor, 54sqm useful to the mezzanine, 1st floor 99sqm, 2nd floor 86sqm, 93sqm allocated to the 3rd floor. The feeling of space, openness and light follows you all around this building due to its unique curved architecture. This feature highlights the inviting outdoor verandas that enjoy cityscape views on every floor.  Aurora is located at the entrance of Paphos, just off the highway, in a busy area with commercial visibility and easy accessibility. It is also within very close proximity to educational institutes such as colleges and schools as well as banks, shops, coffee shops and food outlets making it an ideal property investment with high ROI.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Commercial property
Area, m² 670.0
Price per m², USD 4,627
Apartment price, USD 3,10M

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Business center Makedonias Offices
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$16,01M
Business center Pafos
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,75M
Business center Pafos Predlozhenie dlya investora
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Price on request
Business center Zafirion
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$11,30M
Business center In Paphos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,75M
You are viewing
Business center Aurora A
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$3,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Show all Business center Zafirion
Business center Zafirion
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
from
$11,30M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
A prestigious business address in the heart of Limassol Zafirion offers a seamless blend of modern workspace design, prime location, and high-end amenities, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a prestigious corporate headquarters or regional office. Located in Limassol’;s thr…
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Business center Pafos
Konia, Cyprus
from
$1,75M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 349–2 094 m²
Business Centre — a premium office complex in Paphos. Modern offices from 315 m² up to the entire building of 2,094 m². Prices from €1,500,000. Business Centre is a state-of-the-art Class A hub located in one of the most sought-after business districts of Paphos, just a 40-minute drive fr…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Business center In Paphos
Business center In Paphos
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$1,75M
Area 349–2 094 m²
We are proud to introduce the new Business Centre in Paphos — a Class A, energy-efficient commercial building located in a prime business area, just 40 minutes from Limassol and minutes from the city centre. Featuring modern architecture, underfloor heating, VRF air-conditioning, flexible of…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications