For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos

Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this residence embodies elegance, innovation, and comfort in every detail.

From the moment you step inside, the villa reveals an exceptional interplay of space, light, and design. Expansive living areas open toward the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows, while marble flooring, custom-made joinery, and designer finishes create an atmosphere of understated luxury. Smart home automation, underfloor heating and cooling, and a private lift ensure seamless comfort and convenience.

Outdoors, the property unfolds as a private sanctuary — a stunning infinity-edge pool with waterfall features, extensive wooden decks, and landscaped gardens with local Mediterranean plants. Every terrace captures breathtaking sea and sunset views, creating a perfect harmony between architecture and nature.

Located in an exclusive residential area of Peyia, just minutes from the Blue Flag beaches of Coral Bay and the Akamas National Park, Villa Superior offers privacy, serenity, and a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle.