  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Villa Superior

Villa Superior

Peyia, Cyprus
from
$5,61M
VAT
from
$4,085/m²
BTC
66.6723396
ETH
3 494.5823737
USDT
5 541 741.2711517
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • Town
    Peyia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos

Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this residence embodies elegance, innovation, and comfort in every detail.

From the moment you step inside, the villa reveals an exceptional interplay of space, light, and design. Expansive living areas open toward the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows, while marble flooring, custom-made joinery, and designer finishes create an atmosphere of understated luxury. Smart home automation, underfloor heating and cooling, and a private lift ensure seamless comfort and convenience.

Outdoors, the property unfolds as a private sanctuary — a stunning infinity-edge pool with waterfall features, extensive wooden decks, and landscaped gardens with local Mediterranean plants. Every terrace captures breathtaking sea and sunset views, creating a perfect harmony between architecture and nature.

Located in an exclusive residential area of Peyia, just minutes from the Blue Flag beaches of Coral Bay and the Akamas National Park, Villa Superior offers privacy, serenity, and a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle.

Location on the map

Peyia, Cyprus
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Cottage village Elite Residences
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$996,249
Cottage village Almond Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$570,462
Villa Sterling - House 27
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Price on request
You are viewing
Villa Superior
Peyia, Cyprus
from
$5,61M
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 172–219 m²
5 real estate properties 5
3 & 4 Bedrooms | Plot sizes up to 422 m² | Covered areas up to 219 m² Private Pool | Energy Class A | Garage | Contemporary finishes & design Golden Hills is a private community of 20 elegant villas set on an elevated location in Geroskipou, just minutes from the beach, Paphos city cente…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Show all Cottage village The Pearl
Cottage village The Pearl
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$748,057
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 173–181 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos. Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, an…
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Livein Properties
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
22.09.2025
Why Buy an Apartment in Luma Genesis, Paphos — Project and Real Estate Market Overview
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Show all publications