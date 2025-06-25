Cottage village The Pearl

The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos.
Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, and style — all included.
The Pearl is a boutique residential development in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos — Chloraka. This exclusive complex offers just 5 detached villas, each thoughtfully designed for a high-quality lifestyle by the sea.
🌿 Contemporary Architecture & Smart Layout
The villas feature modern Mediterranean minimalism: open-plan spaces, large windows, natural tones, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow to private terraces.
🏡 Key Features:
3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
Covered area up to 144 m²
Verandas up to 37 m²
Plot sizes from 330 to 447 m²
Private 3×6 m pool
VRF cooling system (included)
Underfloor heating (included)
Energy-efficient windows & thermal insulation
Fully finished kitchens and bathrooms
Laminate flooring in bedrooms, tiling in all other areas
🔧 Optional Extras:
Furniture package – €35,000
Barbecue area – €10,000
6 kW solar panels – €10,000
📍 Location Highlights:
🌊 1 km to the sea
🛒 1.5 km to supermarket
🛍️ 4 km to Kings Avenue Mall
Near international schools, clinics, restaurants, and more
💼 Perfect for:
Permanent living
Seaside family holidays
High-yield rental investment
The Pearl is your sanctuary of style, privacy, and comfort.
📞 Contact us today — get the floor plans and secure your dream home in Cyprus!