Cottage village The Pearl

The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos.

Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, and style — all included.

The Pearl is a boutique residential development in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos — Chloraka. This exclusive complex offers just 5 detached villas, each thoughtfully designed for a high-quality lifestyle by the sea.

🌿 Contemporary Architecture & Smart Layout

The villas feature modern Mediterranean minimalism: open-plan spaces, large windows, natural tones, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow to private terraces.

🏡 Key Features:

3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

Covered area up to 144 m²

Verandas up to 37 m²

Plot sizes from 330 to 447 m²

Private 3×6 m pool

VRF cooling system (included)

Underfloor heating (included)

Energy-efficient windows & thermal insulation

Fully finished kitchens and bathrooms

Laminate flooring in bedrooms, tiling in all other areas

🔧 Optional Extras:

Furniture package – €35,000

Barbecue area – €10,000

6 kW solar panels – €10,000

📍 Location Highlights:

🌊 1 km to the sea

🛒 1.5 km to supermarket

🛍️ 4 km to Kings Avenue Mall

Near international schools, clinics, restaurants, and more

💼 Perfect for:

Permanent living

Seaside family holidays

High-yield rental investment

The Pearl is your sanctuary of style, privacy, and comfort.

📞 Contact us today — get the floor plans and secure your dream home in Cyprus!