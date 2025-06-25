  1. Realting.com
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Cottage village The Pearl

from
$748,057
from
$4,091/m²
BTC
8.8979868
ETH
466.3815326
USDT
739 592.1775282
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27127
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Paphos District
  • City
    Paphos Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Pearl — 5 modern villas with 3 bedrooms, private pool and terrace, just 1 km from the sea and 4 km from Kings Avenue Mall in the prestigious area of Chloraka, Paphos.

Ideal for permanent residence, holidays, or investment: VRF system, underfloor heating, energy efficiency, privacy, and style — all included.

The Pearl is a boutique residential development in one of the most desirable areas of Paphos — Chloraka. This exclusive complex offers just 5 detached villas, each thoughtfully designed for a high-quality lifestyle by the sea.

🌿 Contemporary Architecture & Smart Layout

The villas feature modern Mediterranean minimalism: open-plan spaces, large windows, natural tones, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow to private terraces.

🏡 Key Features:

  • 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

  • Covered area up to 144 m²

  • Verandas up to 37 m²

  • Plot sizes from 330 to 447 m²

  • Private 3×6 m pool

  • VRF cooling system (included)

  • Underfloor heating (included)

  • Energy-efficient windows & thermal insulation

  • Fully finished kitchens and bathrooms

  • Laminate flooring in bedrooms, tiling in all other areas

🔧 Optional Extras:

  • Furniture package – €35,000

  • Barbecue area – €10,000

  • 6 kW solar panels – €10,000

📍 Location Highlights:

  • 🌊 1 km to the sea

  • 🛒 1.5 km to supermarket

  • 🛍️ 4 km to Kings Avenue Mall

  • Near international schools, clinics, restaurants, and more

💼 Perfect for:

  • Permanent living

  • Seaside family holidays

  • High-yield rental investment

The Pearl is your sanctuary of style, privacy, and comfort.
📞 Contact us today — get the floor plans and secure your dream home in Cyprus!

Apartments Villa
Area, m² 176.3
Price per m², USD 4,376
Apartment price, USD 771,434

Location on the map

Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

